Remembering Marc Garneau: A Canadian Icon in Space and Politics

Marc Garneau, the pioneering Canadian astronaut and former foreign minister, passed away at 76 after a brief illness. As Canada's first astronaut, Garneau was a prominent public servant, serving in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet. Remembered for his contributions and inspiring legacy, he left a profound impact on Canada's space and political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

On Wednesday, Marc Garneau, a trailblazing astronaut and former foreign minister, passed away at the age of 76 due to a brief illness. A moment of silence was observed in the House of Commons to honor his legacy.

An accomplished electrical engineer and former Royal Canadian Navy officer, Garneau became the first Canadian in space with a 1984 US shuttle flight, marking a significant national milestone. His bereaved wife, Pam Garneau, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support during their difficult time.

Garneau's distinguished service extended to his role as a Liberal MP and minister in Trudeau's government. Tributes poured in, highlighting his national pride and influence, with peers like Chris Hadfield and politicians acknowledging his illustrious career. His reflections on space exploration emphasized environmental concerns, inspiring Canadians to cherish the planet.

