Nintendo Switch 2 Sparks Frenzy in Tokyo

Nintendo's latest offering, the Switch 2, saw eager customers lining up in Tokyo as anticipation reached a fever pitch. Sporting enhanced features, the console was highly coveted, with 2.2 million applications in Japan alone. Nintendo expects to sell 15 million units by March 2026.

Updated: 05-06-2025 14:46 IST
Eager customers in Tokyo began lining up outside electronics stores hours in advance on Thursday to collect their pre-ordered Nintendo Switch 2 consoles. The launch of the much-anticipated gaming device has captivated gamers with its upgraded social features, designed to entice players into the world of online gaming.

The Switch 2 consoles were distributed through a competitive lottery system, with Nintendo reporting approximately 2.2 million applications from Japan alone. To meet demand, some retailers organized additional lotteries. Koji Takahashi, who missed the official draw, was among those who successfully pre-ordered in a second round lottery by a major electronics retailer.

Takahashi arrived early, hours before the store's opening, eager to also purchase limited Nintendo accessories accompanying his Switch 2. Nintendo aims to sell 15 million units by March 2026, with a lineup of new games, including popular titles from 'The Legend of Zelda' and 'Pokemon', slated for release. The company is further driving momentum with the launch of a new store in San Francisco and the Super Nintendo World amusement facility in Orlando, Florida.

