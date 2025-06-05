Tragedy Strikes: Family Drowns During Ganga Dussehra Ritual

In a tragic incident during the Ganga Dussehra festivities in Kanpur, three members of a family, including a 13-year-old girl, lost their lives to the Ganga River's depths.

The incident occurred when Priyanka Nishad went for a dip and got trapped. Her uncle, Balram, and her brother-in-law, Sandeep, both young men, jumped in to save her, but none knew how to swim.

Despite swift efforts by locals and divers, the three individuals, from Kallupurwa village, were declared dead at the Community Health Centre. The family had gathered for a 'mundan' ceremony, paying their respects during the auspicious Ganga Dussehra.

(With inputs from agencies.)