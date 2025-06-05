Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Family Drowns During Ganga Dussehra Ritual

Three family members, including a teenage girl, drowned in the Ganga River in Kanpur during Ganga Dussehra. The tragedy unfolded when 13-year-old Priyanka Nishad got trapped in deep water. Her uncle and brother-in-law attempted rescue but drowned as well. All were declared dead at a local health center.

Updated: 05-06-2025 15:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident during the Ganga Dussehra festivities in Kanpur, three members of a family, including a 13-year-old girl, lost their lives to the Ganga River's depths.

The incident occurred when Priyanka Nishad went for a dip and got trapped. Her uncle, Balram, and her brother-in-law, Sandeep, both young men, jumped in to save her, but none knew how to swim.

Despite swift efforts by locals and divers, the three individuals, from Kallupurwa village, were declared dead at the Community Health Centre. The family had gathered for a 'mundan' ceremony, paying their respects during the auspicious Ganga Dussehra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

