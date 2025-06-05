In a profound gesture of solidarity with Ukraine, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands presented the Bell of Freedom to a church in the Czech Republic. This poignant symbol, crafted partly from Russian weapons, serves as a testament to peace over violence.

Manufactured by the Dutch Royal Eijsbouts bell foundry, the bell incorporates fragments of artillery shells used by Russia against Ukraine, transforming materials of war into a beacon of hope. 'The symbolism within this bell is immense, and it holds special significance for us,' remarked Joost Eijsbouts, owner of the bell foundry, on Czech public radio.

The event, attended by Czech President Petr Pavel and his wife Eva, was to be a key moment during the Dutch royal visit. However, King Willem-Alexander returned home early following the collapse of the Dutch government.

(With inputs from agencies.)