Tragedy at Chinnaswamy: Stampede Claims Two Lives, Raises Questions on Safety Protocols

A tragic stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed the lives of Divyanshi, a 15-year-old, and Kamatchi Devi, a 28-year-old software engineer. Families waited hours to file reports post-tragedy. The government announced compensation and pledged free treatment for the injured, underscoring the need for improved event safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:51 IST
A tragic stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has left two dead, sparking questions over event safety. The victims, 15-year-old Divyanshi and 28-year-old Kamatchi Devi, were among the crowd celebrating an IPL victory when the chaos erupted, causing fatal injuries.

Family of Divyanshi waited nearly four hours before an FIR was lodged. "Officials visited afterwards, but lacked proper support," her father claimed. Kamatchi's untimely death drew similar concerns, with her remains taken to Tamil Nadu for last rites amidst a gathering of mourning friends and family.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah labeled the incident an "unexpected tragedy." In response, the government announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for families of the deceased and free treatment for the injured, emphasizing the necessity of enhanced safety measures at large public gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

