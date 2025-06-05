Vice President Dhankhar's Vision for an Unstoppable India

In a compelling address at Sainik School Chittorgarh, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar reiterated India's firm position against terrorism, declaring the country's rise as unstoppable and incremental. Emphasizing precise military actions, he lauded the armed forces' recent operations in Pakistan, which have garnered international acclaim.

The vice president urged the youth to seize opportunities for national progress, asserting the transformational phase India is experiencing, marked by growth in science and defense. He hailed Chandrayaan-3's moon landing and celebrated increased women's participation in crucial sectors, labeling it a pivotal change.

Dhankhar commended Prime Minister Modi's leadership for providing unprecedented opportunities for women, including the initiative of all-girls Sainik Schools. Encouraging courage and perseverance among students, he invoked Swami Vivekananda's call to reach their goals without hesitation.

