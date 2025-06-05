Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar's Vision for an Unstoppable India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized India's stance against terrorism and highlighted the nation's unstoppable rise. Addressing students, he celebrated India's military prowess, achievements in science, and increasing women's participation in various sectors. Dhankhar hailed leadership changes and advocated for youth engagement in national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:42 IST
Vice President Dhankhar's Vision for an Unstoppable India
Vice President Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address at Sainik School Chittorgarh, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar reiterated India's firm position against terrorism, declaring the country's rise as unstoppable and incremental. Emphasizing precise military actions, he lauded the armed forces' recent operations in Pakistan, which have garnered international acclaim.

The vice president urged the youth to seize opportunities for national progress, asserting the transformational phase India is experiencing, marked by growth in science and defense. He hailed Chandrayaan-3's moon landing and celebrated increased women's participation in crucial sectors, labeling it a pivotal change.

Dhankhar commended Prime Minister Modi's leadership for providing unprecedented opportunities for women, including the initiative of all-girls Sainik Schools. Encouraging courage and perseverance among students, he invoked Swami Vivekananda's call to reach their goals without hesitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025