Left Menu

Indian Pilgrims Unite for a Spiritual Journey in Saudi Arabia

Thousands of Indian pilgrims have joined millions of Muslims globally in Saudi Arabia for the annual Haj pilgrimage. With a quota of 1.75 lakh for 2025, the Indian mission has coordinated with Saudi authorities to ensure a smooth pilgrimage, emphasizing the strong bilateral ties between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:57 IST
Indian Pilgrims Unite for a Spiritual Journey in Saudi Arabia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a grand convergence of faith, thousands of Indian pilgrims have joined millions from across the globe for the annual Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. This move, undertaken with stringent security measures, underscores the deep spiritual significance of the ritual.

This year, India boasts a Haj quota of 1.75 lakh pilgrims. The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia highlighted this by noting that these pilgrims participated in the core ritual of Wuquf-e-Arafat alongside others at Arafat.

Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, the Consul General of India in Jeddah, praised the comprehensive arrangements made in collaboration with Saudi authorities for ensuring the safety of the pilgrims. Expressing gratitude, Suri pointed to the event as a symbol of strong bilateral ties, as Muslims globally come together in Mecca, the heart of Islam.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025