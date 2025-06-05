Indian Pilgrims Unite for a Spiritual Journey in Saudi Arabia

In a grand convergence of faith, thousands of Indian pilgrims have joined millions from across the globe for the annual Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. This move, undertaken with stringent security measures, underscores the deep spiritual significance of the ritual.

This year, India boasts a Haj quota of 1.75 lakh pilgrims. The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia highlighted this by noting that these pilgrims participated in the core ritual of Wuquf-e-Arafat alongside others at Arafat.

Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, the Consul General of India in Jeddah, praised the comprehensive arrangements made in collaboration with Saudi authorities for ensuring the safety of the pilgrims. Expressing gratitude, Suri pointed to the event as a symbol of strong bilateral ties, as Muslims globally come together in Mecca, the heart of Islam.