Pratima Dhond Makes History as GCCI's First Female President

Pratima Dhond, a seasoned businesswoman and banker, is poised to make history by becoming the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (GCCI) first female president in its 117-year history. This historic announcement was made by GCCI in a recent media statement.

Dhond, who will replace Srinivas Dempo of the Dempo Group, is recognized for her distinguished career and leadership skills. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in the chamber's longstanding legacy, highlighting the increasing prominence of women in leadership roles.

The formal transition of leadership is scheduled to take place on July 1, 2025, ushering in a new era for GCCI under Dhond's guidance. Her presidency is eagerly anticipated across Goa's business community.

