Vasiliy Lomachenko Hangs Up His Gloves: A Legendary Career Comes to an End
Vasiliy Lomachenko, a double Olympic gold medallist and three-weight world boxing champion, announced his retirement at age 37. With a professional record of 18 wins, 3 defeats, and 12 knockouts, he expressed gratitude for both victories and defeats. Lomachenko voiced personal clarity entering a new chapter.
In a career-defining decision, Vasiliy Lomachenko, renowned for his prowess in the boxing ring, has announced his retirement at age 37. The double Olympic gold medallist and world champion leaves behind a legacy of impressive achievements.
Lomachenko's career highlights include beating George Kambosos Jr in an 11th round stoppage to clinch the IBF lightweight title. Reflecting on his career, Lomachenko remarked on the lessons learned from both victory and defeat.
In a heartfelt social media message, he shared insights into personal growth and the pursuit of 'true victory' beyond the boxing ring. His professional journey concludes with 18 wins, including 12 knockouts, and only three losses.
