Tragic Accident Claims Life of Telangana Student in Vietnam
Arshid Ashrit, a 21-year-old medical student from Telangana, died in a road accident in Can Tho City, Vietnam. His family is working with government officials to repatriate his remains. The incident has drawn significant attention, with local politicians offering support and an embassy intervention underway.
In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old medical student from Telangana lost his life in a road accident in Can Tho City, Vietnam. Arshid Ashrit, who had been pursuing his MBBS, was riding a bike when the accident occurred, his father, Arjun, reported on Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday morning, leaving the Ashrit family in deep grief. A pillion rider who accompanied Arshid survived with minor injuries. The family hails from Kagaznagar town, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, and is now in contact with Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar for assistance in repatriating the student's body.
The incident has garnered widespread attention after a video of the accident went viral. Sirpur BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu has visited the bereaved family, while efforts are being made by the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to expedite the return of Ashrit's mortal remains within three to four days, according to Harish Babu.
