Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Life of Telangana Student in Vietnam

Arshid Ashrit, a 21-year-old medical student from Telangana, died in a road accident in Can Tho City, Vietnam. His family is working with government officials to repatriate his remains. The incident has drawn significant attention, with local politicians offering support and an embassy intervention underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:55 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Telangana Student in Vietnam
student
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old medical student from Telangana lost his life in a road accident in Can Tho City, Vietnam. Arshid Ashrit, who had been pursuing his MBBS, was riding a bike when the accident occurred, his father, Arjun, reported on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, leaving the Ashrit family in deep grief. A pillion rider who accompanied Arshid survived with minor injuries. The family hails from Kagaznagar town, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, and is now in contact with Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar for assistance in repatriating the student's body.

The incident has garnered widespread attention after a video of the accident went viral. Sirpur BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu has visited the bereaved family, while efforts are being made by the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to expedite the return of Ashrit's mortal remains within three to four days, according to Harish Babu.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025