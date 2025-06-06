Left Menu

Shari Redstone's Thyroid Cancer Battle Amid Paramount-Skydance Merger

Shari Redstone, Paramount Global's chair, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer this spring. Following surgery, some cancer cells remain as they spread to her vocal cords. Despite this, she continues her professional activities, as Paramount prepares for an $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media, pending FCC approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 05:57 IST
Shari Redstone, the chair of Paramount Global, received a thyroid cancer diagnosis earlier this year, as confirmed by a spokesperson to Reuters. Her condition was discovered after she sought medical advice due to fatigue and other symptoms.

Although surgery removed her thyroid gland, remaining cancer cells had spread to her vocal cords. Despite ongoing treatment, Redstone has maintained her professional and philanthropic commitments. Her prognosis is reportedly excellent, according to her representative, Molly Morse.

Redstone's diagnosis was kept within a close network of family and advisers, including David Ellison of Skydance Media. This development coincides with Paramount's plans to merge with Skydance Media in an $8.4 billion deal, which is still awaiting U.S. FCC approval. Meanwhile, Paramount is also in mediation over a lawsuit involving CBS and former President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

