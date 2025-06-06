Netflix Unveils Live Entertainment Expansion with Star-Studded Tudum Event

Netflix is stepping up its pursuit of real-time entertainment, offering events like the Tyson vs. Paul boxing match, National Football League games, and the recent Tudum fan event. Held in a live format for the first time, Tudum highlighted upcoming shows and drew global participation.

The 2025 Tudum event took place in Los Angeles, having previously been held in São Paulo, Brazil. The event attracted over 100 Netflix stars, emphasizing the importance of global representation in its programming. Stars like actor Sofia Carson and performer Lady Gaga captivated audiences during this signature Netflix showcase.

One of the most anticipated announcements was for the Emmy-winning series 'Stranger Things,' revealing a three-part final season. This move, among others, is part of Netflix's strategy to capitalize on fan engagement and expand its offerings of live entertainment.