Exploring the Decline: A Historic Low for Hajj Pilgrims in 2023

This year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia saw the lowest turnout in three decades, excluding the pandemic years, with the event attracting just 1,673,230 pilgrims, according to data shared on the social platform X by the country's Hajj Ministry on Thursday. Notably, most participants traveled from outside Saudi Arabia.

The turnout reflected a significant drop compared to the pre-pandemic Hajj, where numbers frequently surpassed 2 million, with a record-breaking 3.16 million attendees in 2012. Although the 2023 pilgrimage was the first without COVID-19 restrictions since 2020, attendance was still notably lower than in previous years.

Factors contributing to the decline may include inflation, international economic challenges, and high temperatures in Saudi Arabia. In addition, more stringent entry requirements might have discouraged some pilgrims. Despite the turnout dip, participants engaged in deep spiritual practices, including gathering in Arafat and Mina for ritual activities.