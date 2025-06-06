Kailash Vijayvargiya Criticizes Western Influence on Women's Fashion

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has expressed his disapproval of the trend of women wearing revealing clothing, describing it as a Western concept that clashes with Indian tradition. He emphasized Indian culture, naming women as forms of goddesses, deserving of respect and traditional attire.

Vijayvargiya criticized a foreign saying that compares brief speeches to scant clothing, considering it inappropriate for Indian context. During a World Environment Day event in Indore, he praised local BJP president Sumit Mishra's concise address, underscoring his preference for shorter speeches.

The minister's remarks on women's fashion have gained traction on social media, as he urged women to dress modestly when approaching him for selfies. Several BJP leaders and local representatives were present at the event, reacting with laughter and applause to his statements.