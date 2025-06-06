Left Menu

Kailash Vijayvargiya Criticizes Western Influence on Women's Fashion

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya criticized Western fashion trends for women, emphasizing traditional Indian attire as more appropriate. He spoke against a foreign saying equating short speeches with short clothes and praised brief speeches at a local event. His remarks were widely viewed on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:12 IST
Kailash Vijayvargiya Criticizes Western Influence on Women's Fashion
Kailash Vijayvargiya
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has expressed his disapproval of the trend of women wearing revealing clothing, describing it as a Western concept that clashes with Indian tradition. He emphasized Indian culture, naming women as forms of goddesses, deserving of respect and traditional attire.

Vijayvargiya criticized a foreign saying that compares brief speeches to scant clothing, considering it inappropriate for Indian context. During a World Environment Day event in Indore, he praised local BJP president Sumit Mishra's concise address, underscoring his preference for shorter speeches.

The minister's remarks on women's fashion have gained traction on social media, as he urged women to dress modestly when approaching him for selfies. Several BJP leaders and local representatives were present at the event, reacting with laughter and applause to his statements.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025