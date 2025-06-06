Gaza's Eid: A Holiday Amidst Ruins and Desperation

Palestinians across the beleaguered Gaza Strip solemnly observed Eid al-Adha, one of Islam's holiest occasions, amid the ruins of warfare on Friday. The somber atmosphere, devoid of the usual celebratory fervor, reflected the ongoing conflict with Israel that shows no signs of abating.

With much of Gaza reduced to rubble, families struggled to gather for the traditional prayers, held outdoors in makeshift settings. Basic essentials were scarce, leaving many to improvise for the customary feast associated with the holiday, highlighting their dire living conditions.

The war, which began on October 7, 2023, following an unforeseen attack by Hamas-led militants on Israel, has resulted in a staggering death toll and widespread displacement. Meanwhile, minimal aid is entering Gaza due to stringent military constraints, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and raising alarms over impending famine.

