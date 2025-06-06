Nagaland Unveils Cultural Hub: A Tribute to Traditions and Commerce

Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has emphasized the critical importance of preserving the state's rich cultural traditions during the inauguration of the Nagaland State Emporium Complex. Featuring multiple stories, the complex signifies a crucial milestone for cultural and commercial development in the state.

Chief Minister Rio highlighted the necessity for the emporium to serve as a cultural destination, not just a showroom for crafts and textiles. He urged stakeholders in the arts and crafts sectors to collaborate and ensure the authenticity and preservation of tribal motifs and designs, advocating for systematic documentation and standardization.

The initiatives extend beyond crafts, including efforts to brand and promote Naga cuisine to a broader audience. Rio encouraged value-added production over raw material export and proposed a Yarn Bank to enhance textile quality. This project aims to support local artisans and the state's handloom industry while celebrating Nagaland's cultural values.