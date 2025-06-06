Left Menu

Nagaland Unveils Cultural Hub: A Tribute to Traditions and Commerce

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the Nagaland State Emporium Complex to preserve the cultural diversity of its tribes while promoting commerce. The complex aims to be a hub for cultural identity and economic growth, with a focus on traditional crafts, Naga cuisine, and value-added production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:18 IST
Nagaland Unveils Cultural Hub: A Tribute to Traditions and Commerce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has emphasized the critical importance of preserving the state's rich cultural traditions during the inauguration of the Nagaland State Emporium Complex. Featuring multiple stories, the complex signifies a crucial milestone for cultural and commercial development in the state.

Chief Minister Rio highlighted the necessity for the emporium to serve as a cultural destination, not just a showroom for crafts and textiles. He urged stakeholders in the arts and crafts sectors to collaborate and ensure the authenticity and preservation of tribal motifs and designs, advocating for systematic documentation and standardization.

The initiatives extend beyond crafts, including efforts to brand and promote Naga cuisine to a broader audience. Rio encouraged value-added production over raw material export and proposed a Yarn Bank to enhance textile quality. This project aims to support local artisans and the state's handloom industry while celebrating Nagaland's cultural values.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025