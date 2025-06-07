OnePlus and Gods Reign Set the Bar High in Indian Esports

Global premium technology brand OnePlus has teamed up with top Indian esports organization Gods Reign to elevate the gaming scene. This strategic partnership aims to integrate OnePlus' high-performance devices into Gods Reign's competitive gaming landscape, enhancing both parties' market presence.

Under the arrangement orchestrated by Times One, players from Gods Reign will use OnePlus technology for high-stakes tournaments, offering real-world feedback to refine gaming devices further. The collaboration is a part of OnePlus's strategy to strengthen its foothold in the ever-growing esports market in India.

The timing of this collaboration aligns with India's burgeoning esports environment, with an increasing number of brands investing and player participation expected to soar. This partnership not only sets a new benchmark in gaming but also underscores the transformative power of esports as a significant cultural movement.