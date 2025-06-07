Denzel Washington Set for Epic Role in 'Black Panther 3'
Ryan Coogler confirms creating a role for Denzel Washington in 'Black Panther 3.' He considers Washington the greatest living actor and has long desired to collaborate with him. Washington previously revealed the news, surprising Coogler. The 'Black Panther' films are a vital part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Acclaimed director Ryan Coogler has confirmed a dedicated role for legendary actor Denzel Washington in the upcoming third installment of the widely successful 'Black Panther' franchise.
Coogler, often praising Washington as the 'greatest living actor,' expressed his longstanding desire to work with the cinematic icon, considering him integral to the cultural fabric portrayed in his films.
The revelations align with Washington's earlier accidental disclosure about 'Black Panther 3,' which Coogler confirmed to be true. With roots deeply embedded in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the 'Black Panther' films have achieved considerable acclaim and significance in contemporary cinema.
