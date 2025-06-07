Left Menu

Kerala's Bakrid: A Celebration of Faith and Unity

In Kerala, mosques and Eidgahs were bustling with believers celebrating Bakrid. The festival, marked by morning prayers and sermons, emphasized Islamic values and denounced terrorism. Leaders warned against politicizing recent terror events, and relief efforts were organized for the needy. Key figures also extended festive greetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-06-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 11:22 IST
Kerala's Bakrid: A Celebration of Faith and Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Kerala, a wave of faithful believers descended on mosques and Eidgahs to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, a significant Islamic festival. The gathering, which included people of all ages, was a display of devotion and religious fervor.

During the festival, religious leaders such as Imam V P Suhaib Moulavi addressed the community, delivering messages that underscored the importance of upholding Islamic principles while condemning acts of terrorism. Moulavi took a strong stand against using terrorist incidents for political purposes, stressing that religions do not endorse violence.

Besides religious observances, numerous organizations engaged in charitable activities to aid the less fortunate. The occasion also saw greetings from prominent leaders, including Kerala's Governor, Chief Minister, and the Leader of the Opposition, reflecting unity and social harmony across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025