Kerala's Bakrid: A Celebration of Faith and Unity

In Kerala, a wave of faithful believers descended on mosques and Eidgahs to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, a significant Islamic festival. The gathering, which included people of all ages, was a display of devotion and religious fervor.

During the festival, religious leaders such as Imam V P Suhaib Moulavi addressed the community, delivering messages that underscored the importance of upholding Islamic principles while condemning acts of terrorism. Moulavi took a strong stand against using terrorist incidents for political purposes, stressing that religions do not endorse violence.

Besides religious observances, numerous organizations engaged in charitable activities to aid the less fortunate. The occasion also saw greetings from prominent leaders, including Kerala's Governor, Chief Minister, and the Leader of the Opposition, reflecting unity and social harmony across the state.

