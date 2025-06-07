Reviving Beirut: Reigniting Tourism and Diplomacy

A nostalgic event in Beirut's St. Georges Hotel recently illuminated the night with fireworks and music from the past, marking an initiative by Lebanon's Tourism Ministry aimed at attracting summer tourists and reviving past glory days. This effort seeks to bolster the economy by rekindling ties with Gulf nations.

In the pre-war era, Lebanon thrived as a tourist hotspot, but recent decades have seen a decline due to regional tensions, notably with Hezbollah's influence. Now, with political shifts and subdued conflicts, Lebanon strives to regain its lost economic momentum.

Efforts focus on disarming Hezbollah and mending relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states. Despite daunting challenges like inflation and poverty, the resurgence of tourism is seen as a potential catalyst for broader economic recovery.

