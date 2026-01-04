Tensions Rise: North Korea's Bold Missile Launches Before Diplomacy Push

North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles into its eastern waters on Sunday, escalating tensions shortly before South Korea's president headed to China for discussions that are likely to address North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported detecting several missile launches from North Korea's capital at 7:50 am, with the missiles traveling approximately 900 kilometers. The United States military stated that these launches did not pose an immediate threat to the US or its allies.

Experts interpret North Korea's actions as part of a strategy to demonstrate military strength ahead of the upcoming Workers' Party congress. Observers are keen to learn if North Korea will announce new policies regarding the US and resume stalled negotiations.

