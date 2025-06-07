Muslims in Bhopal Commemorate Eid ul-Adha with Prayers and Sacrifices

Gaiety and solemnity marked the Eid ul-Adha celebrations in Bhopal, as a large congregation of Muslims gathered at mosques and Idgahs for prayers. The festival, integral to Islam, involves the ritual sacrifice of livestock.

Shahar Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi and Maulana Hassan Khan, leading the prayers at prominent locations, emphasized the need for peace, particularly in light of the ongoing Palestinian humanitarian crisis. Prayers were also offered for the protection of India's borders and favorable weather conditions.

The vibrant spirit of the festival was apparent as children, dressed in colorful attire, exchanged greetings in the streets. For the ritual sacrifice, the local municipal corporation established 32 temporary slaughterhouses, underscoring the festival's significance in the Islamic calendar.