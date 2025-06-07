Odisha Gears Up for Rath Yatra: High-Level Committee Formed

The Odisha government has set up a high-level ministerial committee to secure the smooth conduct of the forthcoming Rath Yatra in Puri, scheduled for June 27. According to a notification from the Law Department on Friday, the committee will be led by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida as chairperson.

The committee's members include Law, Works, and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, and Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena. The Principal Secretary of the Law Department will serve as the panel's convenor. Their mission is to monitor and guide the festival's arrangements.

Meanwhile, Odisha DGP Y B Khurania emphasized crowd management at a preparedness review meeting for the Rath Yatra. A new mobile app, 'Shree Jagannatha Dham,' was also launched to assist devotees and provide information about the temple and related events.