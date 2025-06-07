Left Menu

Odisha Gears Up for Rath Yatra: High-Level Committee Formed

The Odisha government has established a ministerial committee to ensure the successful execution of the Rath Yatra in Puri on June 27. The committee, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, will manage the event's preparations. A new app has also been launched for devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-06-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 13:42 IST
Odisha Gears Up for Rath Yatra: High-Level Committee Formed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has set up a high-level ministerial committee to secure the smooth conduct of the forthcoming Rath Yatra in Puri, scheduled for June 27. According to a notification from the Law Department on Friday, the committee will be led by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida as chairperson.

The committee's members include Law, Works, and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, and Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena. The Principal Secretary of the Law Department will serve as the panel's convenor. Their mission is to monitor and guide the festival's arrangements.

Meanwhile, Odisha DGP Y B Khurania emphasized crowd management at a preparedness review meeting for the Rath Yatra. A new mobile app, 'Shree Jagannatha Dham,' was also launched to assist devotees and provide information about the temple and related events.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025