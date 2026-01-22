Diplomatic Win: Trump's Tariff Reversal Applauded

In a diplomatic victory, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard praised U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw a looming tariff threat against several countries. This development was related to their support for Denmark and Greenland.

Minister Stenergard expressed her satisfaction on platform X, stating, "Good that Trump has now backed away from tariffs on those of us who have supported Denmark and Greenland."

She also mentioned the widespread criticism of proposed territorial changes and highlighted that steadfast alliances have played a crucial role in mitigating external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)