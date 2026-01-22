Diplomatic Win: Trump's Tariff Reversal Applauded
Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard expressed approval of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to retract his tariff threats over Greenland. She highlighted the collaborative criticism of territorial demands and praised the effective efforts of Sweden and its allies in standing firm against geopolitical pressure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 22-01-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 01:42 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
In a diplomatic victory, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard praised U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw a looming tariff threat against several countries. This development was related to their support for Denmark and Greenland.
Minister Stenergard expressed her satisfaction on platform X, stating, "Good that Trump has now backed away from tariffs on those of us who have supported Denmark and Greenland."
She also mentioned the widespread criticism of proposed territorial changes and highlighted that steadfast alliances have played a crucial role in mitigating external pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Greenland Deal: Diplomacy over Tariffs
Trump's Controversial Board of Peace: Global Diplomacy or Undermining the UN?
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Polish Leaders Convene
Market Resurgence: Tranquility Amid Trump's Greenland Diplomacy
Trump Claims Victory in South Asia Diplomacy: The Broker of Peace?