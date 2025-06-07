Left Menu

Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun in Atlee's Magnum Opus

Actor Deepika Padukone joins Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun and director Atlee in an upcoming movie, produced by Sun Pictures. Announced on Arjun’s birthday, this pan-India film aims to blend emotion, action, and Indian culture. It’s a reunion for Padukone and Atlee after their hit 'Jawan'.

In a significant development for Indian cinema, renowned actor Deepika Padukone will team up with Telugu star Allu Arjun and director Atlee in a forthcoming project. This venture, backed by Sun Pictures, promises to be a 'magnum opus' according to officials.

The project, whose production is set to commence later this year, was officially announced on the occasion of Arjun's 43rd birthday. It aims to integrate intense emotion and action with grand visuals and storytelling steeped deeply in Indian culture.

This venture marks Padukone's first collaboration on-screen with Arjun and a reunion with director Atlee after their successful 2023 film, 'Jawan'. Atlee expressed enthusiasm about working with Padukone again, heralding her powerful performance range and grace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

