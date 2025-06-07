Operation Sindoor: Bridging Military Valor and Wildlife Conservation in Rajasthan

A unique initiative is underway in Rajasthan to honor the armed forces who participated in Operation Sindoor, through the naming of Great Indian Bustard chicks raised under a conservation project. The rare birds are now associated with notable officers and key milestones, marking a creative blend of national pride and wildlife preservation.

Names like 'Sindoor', 'Atom', 'Mishri', 'Vyom', and 'Sophia' now echo through the conservation centres in Sudasari and Sam, epitomizing a fusion of science, strategy, and patriotism. 'By giving these chicks these names, we are connecting the story of wildlife conservation with the story of national courage,' said Brijmohan Gupta, Divisional Forest Officer of Desert National Park.

Initiated in 2018, Project GIB targets the critical situation of the Great Indian Bustard, a species on the edge of extinction primarily due to habitat loss and poaching. With fewer than 150 individuals left in the wild, the project employs AI-enabled surveillance, incubators, and local community efforts to ensure the species' survival, marking a pivotal moment in India's conservation efforts.

