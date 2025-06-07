Eco-Friendly Eid Celebration: A Symbol of Harmony and Security

In an innovative move towards environmental consciousness, the Muslim residents of Dabur Talab and Nasbandi Colony in Loni, Ghaziabad, marked Eid-ul-Adha differently this year by cutting a cake adorned with a symbolic goat, opting out of the conventional animal sacrifice.

The unique celebration emerged after a call to action by local BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar, aimed at promoting eco-friendly practices. It witnessed enthusiastic participation from the Muslim community, who gathered to celebrate by cutting a cake that featured a miniature goat encased in a small plastic showcase. Attended by MLA Gurjar and members of the Hindu community, the event fostered a spirit of solidarity.

Lauding the community's initiative, MLA Gurjar emphasized, 'This type of eco-friendly celebration will enhance harmony and unity between Hindus and Muslims in the region.' Additionally, he underscored a significant security aspect, as Loni is within a 10-km restricted zone of the Hindon Air Force Station runway, where animal slaughter is banned, making the eco-conscious celebration a step towards maintaining local security.

(With inputs from agencies.)