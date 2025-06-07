Left Menu

Eco-Friendly Eid Celebration: A Symbol of Harmony and Security

In Ghaziabad's Loni, the Muslim community celebrated Eid-ul-Adha in an eco-friendly way by cutting a symbolic goat cake, foregoing traditional sacrifices. Led by BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar, this initiative enhances communal harmony and adheres to security protocols near the Hindon Air Force Station.

Updated: 07-06-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative move towards environmental consciousness, the Muslim residents of Dabur Talab and Nasbandi Colony in Loni, Ghaziabad, marked Eid-ul-Adha differently this year by cutting a cake adorned with a symbolic goat, opting out of the conventional animal sacrifice.

The unique celebration emerged after a call to action by local BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar, aimed at promoting eco-friendly practices. It witnessed enthusiastic participation from the Muslim community, who gathered to celebrate by cutting a cake that featured a miniature goat encased in a small plastic showcase. Attended by MLA Gurjar and members of the Hindu community, the event fostered a spirit of solidarity.

Lauding the community's initiative, MLA Gurjar emphasized, 'This type of eco-friendly celebration will enhance harmony and unity between Hindus and Muslims in the region.' Additionally, he underscored a significant security aspect, as Loni is within a 10-km restricted zone of the Hindon Air Force Station runway, where animal slaughter is banned, making the eco-conscious celebration a step towards maintaining local security.

