Amarnath Yatra 2023: Comprehensive Preparations Underway
The 49th board meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, reviewed preparations for the 2023 Amarnath Yatra. The meeting focused on enhancing facilities, ensuring safety, and boosting infrastructure for the upcoming pilgrimage, scheduled from July 3 to August 9.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the pivotal 49th board meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, held at Raj Bhawan. This meeting concentrated on preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra.
The board, with prominent members such as Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj and others in attendance, discussed key strategies to upgrade the infrastructure and safety measures for the pilgrimage, commencing on July 3 and concluding on August 9. Discussions involved enhancing facilities ranging from disaster preparedness to medical care.
With around 3,31,000 devotees registered, the LG emphasized priority on a safe and enriching spiritual journey for pilgrims. Measures like digital services, base camp upgrades, and logistic enhancements were underscored. Mandeep K Bhandari, CEO of the Shrine Board, provided a comprehensive presentation on the planning and arrangements.
