White Miracle: Tigress Mousumi Welcomes Two Cubs at Nandankanan

A white tigress named Mousumi at Nandankanan Zoological Park gave birth to two cubs, including a white one, officials announced on Sunday. The birth occurred on Saturday evening, with cubs arriving at 9:15 pm and 11:03 pm, respectively, inside Mousumi's enclosure.

The zoo now boasts a tiger population of 29, comprised of 17 males, 10 females, and these latest two cubs. This includes 19 normal-coloured tigers, six white tigers, and four melanistic tigers, commonly referred to as black tigers. Zoo officials continue to monitor the welfare of the tigress and her new offspring closely.

The father, a normal-coloured tiger named Rajesh, shares a lineage at the zoo with mother Mousumi. Both parents were born at the Nandankanan facility, making this Mousumi's second successful litter.

(With inputs from agencies.)