Ben Stiller and Co. Celebrate 25 Years of 'Meet the Parents'

Actors Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Teri Polo, and director Jay Roach gathered to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the hit film 'Meet the Parents' on Saturday. Stiller shared how fans continue to associate him with his character, Greg Focker, a connection he humorously admits isn't always appreciated when approached in public.

During a post-screening Q&A, Stiller remarked on the timelessness of the film's humor. He jokingly explained how hearing 'Focker' yelled in public doesn't exactly feel courteous. The reunion also unveiled that Stiller almost missed his iconic role, as both Steven Spielberg and Jim Carrey were originally considered to helm and star in the project until Roach and Stiller took over.

De Niro, who played Greg Focker's father-in-law, a retired CIA agent, was also present and reminisced about the film's strong box office performance, earning over $330 million worldwide. The cast also teased an upcoming fourth installment in the 'Meet the Parents' series, with Ariana Grande joining the ensemble, a move Stiller suggests has a fresh angle to the story.

(With inputs from agencies.)