Stranger Things: The First Shadow Takes Center Stage at the Tony Awards

Stranger Things: The First Shadow expanded the beloved Netflix series onto the Broadway stage, winning Tony Awards for scenic, lighting, and sound design. The play dives into 1959 Hawkins, predating the TV show's events. Led by familiar characters, it deepens the Stranger Things universe, underscoring its enthralling legacy.

Updated: 09-06-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 09:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the theatrical adaptation of the esteemed Netflix series, clinched multiple Tony Awards on Sunday. Garnering accolades for best scenic, lighting, and sound design, the play showcased technical brilliance and creativity, enthralling audiences with its dark, supernatural narrative.

Directed by Stephen Daldry, the play is set in Hawkins, Indiana, during the year 1959, adding depth to the existing universe. The story introduces a younger version of key characters and a mysterious new student, Henry Creel, effectively building suspense and intrigue.

The production, a testament to the creative prowess of the Duffer brothers, enriches the cultural impact of Stranger Things. With its earlier debut in London, the play continued its Broadway success at the Marquis Theatre, reinforcing cultural phenomena's enduring appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

