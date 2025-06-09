Stranger Things: The First Shadow Takes Center Stage at the Tony Awards

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the theatrical adaptation of the esteemed Netflix series, clinched multiple Tony Awards on Sunday. Garnering accolades for best scenic, lighting, and sound design, the play showcased technical brilliance and creativity, enthralling audiences with its dark, supernatural narrative.

Directed by Stephen Daldry, the play is set in Hawkins, Indiana, during the year 1959, adding depth to the existing universe. The story introduces a younger version of key characters and a mysterious new student, Henry Creel, effectively building suspense and intrigue.

The production, a testament to the creative prowess of the Duffer brothers, enriches the cultural impact of Stranger Things. With its earlier debut in London, the play continued its Broadway success at the Marquis Theatre, reinforcing cultural phenomena's enduring appeal.

