Sowing the Seeds of Tribute: Delhi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Campaign 2.0' by planting a 'sindoor' sapling, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's similar gesture. This initiative promotes environmental preservation by encouraging people to plant trees in honor of their mothers, symbolizing care and nurturing of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 11:39 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked a significant moment on Monday by planting a 'sindoor' sapling at a local government school in Shalimar Bagh, part of a larger government-led initiative to encourage tree planting.

The move echoes a gesture made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had previously planted a 'sindoor' sapling gifted to him by courageous women associated with the 1971 war, on World Environment Day. This act is also seen as a tribute to the recent Operation Sindoor.

Gupta expressed her gratitude to Modi and the country's armed forces for the operation, reiterating the ecological campaign's objective to honor mothers by promoting tree plantation. This symbolic gesture highlights the role of mothers in nurturing life while addressing environmental preservation needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

