Congress Criticizes Modi's Speech for Ignoring Public Concerns

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Meerut for overshadowing real public concerns like employment, inflation, and social justice. During the event, allegations focused on the Congress rather than constructive solutions. Moreover, Congress condemned the suppression of dissent and questioned the government's divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:17 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi's Speech for Ignoring Public Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, the Congress expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Meerut, claiming it sidestepped vital public concerns such as employment, inflation, and social justice.

Abhimanyu Tyagi, a spokesperson for the State Congress, accused the prime minister of diverting focus by blaming the opposition instead of offering tangible policy solutions. The Congress pointed out that party workers and farmer leaders were detained to prevent them from approaching Modi.

The Congress condemned this as an infringement on democratic rights, alleging public dissatisfaction with government policies such as agricultural reforms and education costs. Tyagi asserts that Congress stands by social harmony and constitutional values, while the BJP pursues divisive politics.

