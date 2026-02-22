Congress Criticizes Modi's Speech for Ignoring Public Concerns

On Sunday, the Congress expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Meerut, claiming it sidestepped vital public concerns such as employment, inflation, and social justice.

Abhimanyu Tyagi, a spokesperson for the State Congress, accused the prime minister of diverting focus by blaming the opposition instead of offering tangible policy solutions. The Congress pointed out that party workers and farmer leaders were detained to prevent them from approaching Modi.

The Congress condemned this as an infringement on democratic rights, alleging public dissatisfaction with government policies such as agricultural reforms and education costs. Tyagi asserts that Congress stands by social harmony and constitutional values, while the BJP pursues divisive politics.