Deepika Padukone Shines in Hilton's New Campaign Celebrating Indian Travelers

Deepika Padukone stars in Hilton's new 'It Matters Where You Stay' campaign. Filmed in Bengaluru, it captures moments that enhance a guest's stay. Hilton aims to grow in India by expanding its portfolio, with Deepika embodying the spirit of modern Indian travelers forging their own paths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:08 IST
In a move to connect with the new wave of Indian travelers, Hilton has launched its latest 'It Matters Where You Stay' campaign featuring renowned actress Deepika Padukone. Filmed in Bengaluru, the campaign captures intimate moments that underline the essence of a great stay.

Hilton's chief marketing officer, Mark Weinstein, emphasized the brand's commitment to crafting memorable experiences for guests. 'The Stay empowers our guests to rest, recharge, and prepare for whatever the rest of their trip has in store for them,' he explained. With a rapidly expanding portfolio, Hilton is set to increase its presence in India tenfold over the next decade.

Deepika Padukone expressed her excitement about the campaign, stating, 'It's always the little things: the warm welcome, the personal touches, the attention to detail - that turn a Hilton stay into a memory.' As Hilton introduces five new brands tailored to the dynamic Indian market, the campaign underscores Deepika's influence in inspiring the next generation of Indian travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

