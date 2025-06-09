Legionella Outbreak Halts Water Shows at Osaka Expo 2025

The popular daily fountain shows and a shallow pool area at Expo 2025 in Osaka have been temporarily suspended following the discovery of bacterial contamination. Organisers announced this development on Monday, stating that extensive cleaning and safety checks are underway.

The aquatic spectacle at the Water Plaza has been suspended since June 4, after legionella bacteria levels were found at up to 20 times the legal limit. This discovery followed an earlier detection of lower contamination levels. In addition to this, the Forest of Tranquility, a serene 2.3-hectare area where guests can soak their feet, has also been shut for cleaning due to the bacterial threat that can cause pneumonia.

These issues add to the complications at the Expo venue, previously a site for industrial waste in Osaka Bay, where methane gas was detected before the event's opening in April. Organisers are also handling swarms of midges, believed to originate from the Water Plaza. Measures, such as installing insect screens and enhancing water sanitation processes, are being implemented to address these problems. Event organisers had hoped to attract 28 million visitors by mid-October, with participation from 160 countries and organisations.

