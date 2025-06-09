Beyond Beauty: Miss Universe Nagaland 2025 as a Platform for Change

As the Miss Universe Nagaland 2025 grand finale approaches, Rhea Singha, reigning Miss Universe India, emphasizes the pageant's role as a platform for advocacy and global awareness. She lauds Nagaland's supportive environment for pageantry at a press briefing in Kohima.

Singha shares heartfelt insights on the evolution of pageantry, highlighting empowerment and authentic self-expression. She encourages contestants to embrace their unique identities, noting her personal growth from introversion to confidence as an example of the transformative potential within the industry.

Encouraging young women to dream boldly, Singha asserts that pageantry is about more than beauty—it's a community for positive change, advocating for a societal shift in perspective towards these events. The state's embracing of the pageant reflects a broader opportunity for participants to effect change.