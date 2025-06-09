Left Menu

Beyond Beauty: Miss Universe Nagaland 2025 as a Platform for Change

Miss Universe India 2024, Rhea Singha, highlights the transformative power of pageantry beyond aesthetics during her visit to Nagaland. With pageants promoting advocacy and empowerment, Singha emphasizes authenticity and individuality as tools for societal impact, urging young women to dream big and seize opportunities to inspire change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:42 IST
Beyond Beauty: Miss Universe Nagaland 2025 as a Platform for Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the Miss Universe Nagaland 2025 grand finale approaches, Rhea Singha, reigning Miss Universe India, emphasizes the pageant's role as a platform for advocacy and global awareness. She lauds Nagaland's supportive environment for pageantry at a press briefing in Kohima.

Singha shares heartfelt insights on the evolution of pageantry, highlighting empowerment and authentic self-expression. She encourages contestants to embrace their unique identities, noting her personal growth from introversion to confidence as an example of the transformative potential within the industry.

Encouraging young women to dream boldly, Singha asserts that pageantry is about more than beauty—it's a community for positive change, advocating for a societal shift in perspective towards these events. The state's embracing of the pageant reflects a broader opportunity for participants to effect change.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025