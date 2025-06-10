South Korea's $6 Billion Tank Deal with Poland: A Military Powerhouse Unveiled

South Korea is nearing a $6 billion agreement with Poland to provide 180 K2 tanks, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. Under the contract, Hyundai Rotem will manufacture 117 tanks, with the remaining built by Poland's state-owned Polish Armaments Group.

The anticipated contract signing is scheduled for late June in Poland, according to an anonymous industry source cited by Yonhap. Hyundai Rotem did not offer immediate comment on the development.

This contract forms a segment of the expansive $13.7 billion arms deal achieved in 2022, marking South Korea's largest military export. The deal aims to establish South Korea as a major supplier for Europe's military needs, amidst its political challenges last year.