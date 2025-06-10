Left Menu

BTS Members Discharged: Fans Celebrate K-pop Icons' Return

BTS members RM and V have completed their South Korean military service, to the excitement of fans anticipating the band's full reunion. With other members finishing service soon, expectations are high for a comeback. Entertainment group HYBE plans BTS FESTA for the band's anniversary celebration.

BTS members RM and V were released from mandatory military service in South Korea on Tuesday, thrilling fans who eagerly await the K-pop group's return to the stage with more members concluding service later this month. The two, clad in military attire, saluted supporters and pledged to return with an exceptional performance.

The globally famous BTS, with a fanbase known as ARMY, has millions of dedicated followers worldwide. Band members Jin and J-Hope have already left the military and engaged in solo careers, while Jimin, Jung Kook, and Suga aim to complete their service by June 21.

HYBE, the entertainment company managing BTS, revealed plans for a major event named BTS FESTA to commemorate the group's 12th anniversary. Meanwhile, shares in HYBE rose by 2.3% following the news, setting a new high in over three years. RM expressed eagerness to perform again and promised to work hard on producing a new album.

