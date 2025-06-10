Kendrick Lamar Takes Center Stage at 2023 BET Awards

Kendrick Lamar emerged as the biggest winner at the 2023 BET Awards, held in Los Angeles. He took home several top accolades, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Album, and Video of the Year for 'Not Like Us.' He and filmmaker Dave Free were also honored with the Video Director of the Year award.

The awards, celebrating their 25th anniversary, highlighted the progression of Black music from Ashanti's performances to 2000s hits by Bow Wow and others. Host Kevin Hart added humor to the event while acknowledging Ultimate Icon Award recipients such as Kirk Franklin and Mariah Carey.

Rising star Doechii made a powerful statement during her acceptance for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, condemning the use of military force against protesters. The event was broadcasted live on BET Channels.

