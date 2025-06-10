Left Menu

'Housefull 5' Hits Box Office Jackpot with Rs 100 Crore Collection

The film 'Housefull 5', featuring stars like Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez, has grossed over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, this fifth installment of the successful 'Housefull' franchise opened strongly and continues to attract large audiences in theaters globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:37 IST
'Housefull 5' Hits Box Office Jackpot with Rs 100 Crore Collection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The blockbuster 'Housefull 5', starring popular actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez, has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark in domestic box office collections, according to details released by the filmmakers on Tuesday.

The movie, orchestrated by director Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment label, is the latest chapter in the 'Housefull' saga that started in 2010. It first hit theatres across the globe on June 6.

Generating a substantial opening with Rs 24.35 crore, the film advanced to earn Rs 91.83 crore over the weekend, culminating in a remarkable total of Rs 104.98 crore. Co-starring with the lead trio are Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025