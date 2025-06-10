'Housefull 5' Hits Box Office Jackpot with Rs 100 Crore Collection

The blockbuster 'Housefull 5', starring popular actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez, has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark in domestic box office collections, according to details released by the filmmakers on Tuesday.

The movie, orchestrated by director Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment label, is the latest chapter in the 'Housefull' saga that started in 2010. It first hit theatres across the globe on June 6.

Generating a substantial opening with Rs 24.35 crore, the film advanced to earn Rs 91.83 crore over the weekend, culminating in a remarkable total of Rs 104.98 crore. Co-starring with the lead trio are Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.