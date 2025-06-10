Tragic Drowning Incident in Banas River: Eight Lives Lost

In a tragic turn of events, eight men tragically drowned in the Banas river in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Tuesday. The local police have confirmed the incident, adding another layer of shock and sorrow to the incident.

Superintendent of Police in Tonk, Vikas Sangwan, informed that a group of 11 men, all aged between 25 and 30, had entered the river for a swim when the mishap occurred. While three were successfully rescued and are reported to be in stable condition, eight did not survive the tragic accident.

The group had traveled from Jaipur for a picnic, only for the joyous outing to end in disaster. Authorities are still investigating the precise cause as to how the group slipped into deep waters.