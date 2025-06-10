Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident in Banas River: Eight Lives Lost

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Tonk district, eight men drowned while bathing in the Banas river. Police confirm that the group, all from Jaipur, entered the river and accidentally slipped into deep waters. Three others were rescued and are in stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:39 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident in Banas River: Eight Lives Lost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, eight men tragically drowned in the Banas river in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Tuesday. The local police have confirmed the incident, adding another layer of shock and sorrow to the incident.

Superintendent of Police in Tonk, Vikas Sangwan, informed that a group of 11 men, all aged between 25 and 30, had entered the river for a swim when the mishap occurred. While three were successfully rescued and are reported to be in stable condition, eight did not survive the tragic accident.

The group had traveled from Jaipur for a picnic, only for the joyous outing to end in disaster. Authorities are still investigating the precise cause as to how the group slipped into deep waters.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025