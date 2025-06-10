Left Menu

Farewell to Bujar Bukoshi: The Visionary Leader of Kosovo's Struggle for Independence

Bujar Bukoshi, former Kosovo independence leader and exile government head, passed away at 78 after battling cancer. A pivotal figure in Kosovo's quest for independence, Bukoshi was recognized for his strategic contributions, including founding the Democratic League of Kosovo and leading the government-in-exile during critical years of conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pristina | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:23 IST
  • Kosovo

Bujar Bukoshi, a key figure in Kosovo's fight for independence and former leader of its government-in-exile, died Tuesday at the age of 78 after a prolonged illness, his family confirmed. Bukoshi passed away in Germany, where he had been receiving cancer treatment and financial aid from the Albanian government.

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani expressed profound sorrow, describing Bukoshi as a visionary physician and dedicated statesman. She praised his vital role in furthering the cause for a sovereign Kosovo during its most challenging times, as articulated in her condolence message to his family.

A founder of the Democratic League of Kosovo and prime minister of the Kosovo government-in-exile (1991-1999), Bukoshi was instrumental in raising funds for parallel governance to oppose Slobodan Milosevic's repressive measures. His legacy endured after Kosovo declared independence in 2008, with most Western nations recognizing its sovereignty despite opposition from Serbia, Russia, and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

