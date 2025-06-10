Farewell to Bujar Bukoshi: The Visionary Leader of Kosovo's Struggle for Independence

Bujar Bukoshi, a key figure in Kosovo's fight for independence and former leader of its government-in-exile, died Tuesday at the age of 78 after a prolonged illness, his family confirmed. Bukoshi passed away in Germany, where he had been receiving cancer treatment and financial aid from the Albanian government.

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani expressed profound sorrow, describing Bukoshi as a visionary physician and dedicated statesman. She praised his vital role in furthering the cause for a sovereign Kosovo during its most challenging times, as articulated in her condolence message to his family.

A founder of the Democratic League of Kosovo and prime minister of the Kosovo government-in-exile (1991-1999), Bukoshi was instrumental in raising funds for parallel governance to oppose Slobodan Milosevic's repressive measures. His legacy endured after Kosovo declared independence in 2008, with most Western nations recognizing its sovereignty despite opposition from Serbia, Russia, and China.

