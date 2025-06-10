Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Indian Nationals in Kenya

The Indian Embassy in Qatar confirmed the deaths of at least five Indian nationals in a bus accident during their visit to Kenya. A group of 28 was affected, and the mission is liaising with local and community organizations, while assisting families. The accident details are still emerging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:27 IST
A tragic bus accident in Kenya has claimed the lives of at least five Indian nationals residing in Qatar, according to the Indian Embassy in Qatar. The embassy reported that the group of 28 Indians was traveling when their bus lost control and plunged into a gorge in Nyandarua County.

Officials are currently on the scene to offer assistance, with the identity of the deceased yet to be confirmed. The Gulf Times noted that the accident occurred in the northeastern region, and support is being extended by the Indian mission in cooperation with local community groups.

The embassy has also issued a helpline for families requiring information or aid. They expressed condolences to the bereaved families and affirmed continued communication with the Indian Cultural Centre, the Indian Community Benevolent Forum, and other Dubai-based groups.

