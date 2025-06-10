Mango Trade Tensions: Karnataka Appeals for Lifting Ban in Andhra Pradesh

The ongoing tension between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh over the entry of Totapuri mangoes has reached a critical point. Karnataka's Chief Secretary, Shalini Rajneesh, has formally requested her Andhra Pradesh counterpart to lift the ban affecting mango imports into Chittoor district.

Rajneesh termed the restriction as an 'abrupt and unilateral' move, which has severely impacted the livelihood of mango farmers in Karnataka, particularly those in the border areas. She highlights that these farmers depend on Chittoor-based processing units to sell their produce.

She further expressed concerns that this decision undermines cooperative federalism, possibly inciting retaliatory measures from Karnataka and escalating inter-state tensions. A collaborative effort to address trade and phytosanitary issues is essential, according to Rajneesh.