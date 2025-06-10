Left Menu

Social Media Stunt Turns Tragic in Maharashtra

A Nepalese teenager nearly lost his life while filming a fake suicide video for social media in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district. The noose tightened unexpectedly, leading to severe neck injuries. A friend intervened and rushed him to a hospital. The police have initiated an investigation.

A social media stunt nearly resulted in tragedy for a Nepalese teenager in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district. The young man was filming a short video of a staged suicide when the situation spiraled out of control.

The 17-year-old attempted to mimic hanging by tying a piece of cloth to a tree and placing a noose around his neck. However, things took a dangerous turn when the noose inadvertently tightened, causing severe injuries.

His friend, who was present at the scene, acted swiftly to remove the noose and brought him to a private hospital in Jamkhed. Local police have since recorded the friend's statement and continue to probe the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

