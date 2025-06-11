London's Green Revolution: A Global Blueprint for Clean Air
Mayor Sadiq Khan's mission to make London net zero by 2030 serves as an inspiration for global leaders tackling air quality issues. London's policies, including the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone and investment in renewable energy projects, have drawn international attention and inspired Indian cities to adopt similar strategies.
Mayor Sadiq Khan is spearheading efforts to make London the world's first net-zero city by 2030, urging global leaders to draw inspiration from its initiatives on air quality improvement.
Khan emphasized the need for a collaborative approach, involving governments, businesses, and communities, to drive effective climate action. London's successful implementation of clean air zones and energy efficiency projects showcases its commitment.
Indian cities are particularly inspired, with plans to introduce low emission zones and expand electric transport, mimicking London's strategies to combat pollution and climate change.
