London's Green Revolution: A Global Blueprint for Clean Air

Mayor Sadiq Khan is spearheading efforts to make London the world's first net-zero city by 2030, urging global leaders to draw inspiration from its initiatives on air quality improvement.

Khan emphasized the need for a collaborative approach, involving governments, businesses, and communities, to drive effective climate action. London's successful implementation of clean air zones and energy efficiency projects showcases its commitment.

Indian cities are particularly inspired, with plans to introduce low emission zones and expand electric transport, mimicking London's strategies to combat pollution and climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)