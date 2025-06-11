Left Menu

Hangyo Ice Creams: Sweetening Cricket with RCB Partnership

Hangyo Ice Creams has grown from a local Mangaluru favorite to a nationwide sensation. Partnering with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2025, Hangyo seeks to enhance its brand visibility through innovative flavors and strategic alliances. With a focus on CSR, the brand supports education, healthcare, and environmental conservation.

Hangyo Ice Creams, founded in 1997 by the Pai brothers, has transformed from a local favorite in Mangaluru to a nationwide delight, known for its innovative flavors and commitment to quality. Operating through over 40,000 retail outlets and 450 distributors, Hangyo has solidified its reputation as a top-tier brand in India.

Beyond its products, the company's ethos extends to social impact, with the Hangyo Foundation supporting causes in education, healthcare, and environmental conservation. This reflects the vision of founder Pradeep G Pai, who emphasizes growth and societal contributions alongside culinary excellence.

Hangyo's partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2025 IPL season serves as a strategic move to boost visibility and connect with cricket fans. This synergy, marked by new flavor launches and extensive fan engagement activities, enhances the cricketing experience with sweet, indulgent moments.

