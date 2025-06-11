Left Menu

Icons Inspire a Yoga Revolution: Celebrities Unite for Wellness Movement

As the International Day of Yoga nears, renowned figures from film, music, and public service are advocating for yoga, highlighting its importance in daily life. Their influential messages are inspiring a nationwide movement, as they encourage a healthier lifestyle through the spirit of yoga, promoting it as a way of life.

As the International Day of Yoga draws near, a vibrant chorus of voices from the worlds of film, music, and public service is amplifying the call to embrace yoga into our daily lives. The Ayush ministry highlighted this growing movement on Wednesday, announcing the influential support garnered from both celebrities and public figures.

In a show of support, former Puducherry governor and IPS officer Kiran Bedi described yoga as synonymous with self and social care. Eminent actor Anupam Kher released a video message encouraging everyone to take part, while veteran actor Anil Kapoor reached out to fans on the social platform 'X', urging for a healthier future under the banner of the Yoga Mahotsav.

Other influential figures like wrestler Sangram Singh and singer Kailash Kher have echoed these sentiments, highlighting yoga's potential to unify and heal. Their collective messages are drawing attention from digital natives and young audiences, building anticipation for the International Day of Yoga on June 21. The ministry underlined the significance of these endorsements, noting their role in elevating yoga as more than just exercise, but a celebration of life itself.

