The Untold Story of Sidhu Moosewala: Murder, Music, and Mystery

BBC World's new documentary on Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, released on his birth anniversary, delves into his life and tragic murder. Known as 'The Killing Call', the film explores Moosewala's fame, his murder in 2022, and the unresolved case, amidst legal efforts by his family to halt its screening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:22 IST
The Untold Story of Sidhu Moosewala: Murder, Music, and Mystery
Sidhu Moosewala
  • Country:
  • India

The BBC World Service has taken a significant step by releasing a two-part documentary on Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, detailing the life and tragic death of the artist. Notably, the documentary's release aligns with his birth anniversary, stirring fresh memories and emotions.

The film, aptly named 'The Killing Call', brings to light Moosewala's journey to stardom and the harrowing circumstances of his assassination in 2022. However, this cinematic recounting faces a legal roadblock as Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, filed a plea in Punjab's Mansa court, seeking to halt its dissemination. Singh claims the documentary could jeopardize the ongoing murder investigation and encroach upon the family's privacy.

The documentary paints a vivid picture of Moosewala's rise and his unfortunate demise, featuring insights from friends, law enforcement, and journalists. Despite its gripping narrative, the family's lack of consent for the documentary's production adds a layer of controversy, paralleled by unresolved questions about Canada's Goldy Brar, who remains at large after claiming responsibility for the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

