Left Menu

Disney and Universal Clamp Down on AI Plagiarism: The Legal Battle Against Midjourney

Disney and Universal are suing the AI company Midjourney for allegedly using their copyrighted characters without permission. The suit claims Midjourney's AI image generator unlawfully reproduced and distributed character images from Disney and Universal films. The studios seek an injunction and damages, asserting that Midjourney is a copyright violator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:00 IST
Disney and Universal Clamp Down on AI Plagiarism: The Legal Battle Against Midjourney
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Walt Disney and Comcast's Universal have initiated a copyright lawsuit against Midjourney, accusing the AI image generator of extensive plagiarism. The studios allege that Midjourney has been replicating copyrighted characters from their films without consent, infringing on their intellectual property to generate innumerable unauthorized copies.

The legal action, filed in Los Angeles federal district court, claims that Midjourney has ignored requests to cease these activities or implement preventive technological measures. Characters like Darth Vader, Elsa, and the Minions are among the allegedly pirated figures recreated by Midjourney, according to the studios.

Disney and Universal are seeking a preliminary injunction to stop the infringing activities and unspecified damages. Midjourney, monetizing its service with paid subscriptions, generated $300 million last year. The lawsuit highlights ongoing tensions over the training and use of AI technology with copyrighted content, echoing previous legal challenges against Midjourney.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025